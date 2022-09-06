The year 2022 has been difficult for Bollywood. Films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Dhaakad, and other films failed to make a mark at the box office. But South films like RRR, and Pushpa turned out to be roaring success at the box office. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shares his views on Bollywood vs South Box Office tussle.

Advertisement

Post-pandemic, fewer Bollywood films have managed to bring audiences to theatres. Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are some of the films that brought the audience to the theatres. However, the ‘pan India films’ collection broke all the records at the box office.

Advertisement

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is celebrating his 73rd birthday today. On this joyous occasion, he reveals the reason why Bollywood filmmakers couldn’t give commercial hits or who can make pan-India films. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “In the South, they are still sticking to rooted stories and they are presenting them in a very upgraded way, keeping in mind the commercial sensibilities. If you see films like RRR and Baahubali, they have beaten-to-death stories. Baahubali is very similar to Karan Arjun. But it was presented on a bigger scale. Even the songs were larger-than-life and hence people were enticed. Aur hamare Bollywood filmmakers ko pata nahin kya ho gaya hai. They have drifted away from the roots of Indianness. They try to make so-called ‘modern cinema’ but it works with only 1% of the population. It does not cater to B and C centres. So if you pick subjects that cater to the C, B and A centres and present them in a very novel way, it’ll appeal to everyone.”

Films like Laal Singh Chaddha, and Raksha Bandhan had faced boycott calls on social media. Some reports claimed that the trends have affected the film’s business. The filmmaker also shared his views on the boycott of Bollywood calls on social media, and whether the trend has affected the film’s business.

Rakesh Roshan said, “I don’t think that because of boycott calls, people don’t go to see films. If a film is good, everybody throngs the cinema halls to check it out. Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan had been released together. The former was ‘boycotted’ while the latter was not. Yet, the business of both films was very low as the audience must have not liked the content.”

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Purchases Blanket Rights Of Govinda’s This Popular Entertainer, Farhad Samji Working On Screenplay?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram