Brahmastra Box Office Hysteria: Set To Beat RRR On Day 1 But 1100-1200 Crore Worldwide Collection (KGF: Chapter 2) Is The Target

The Brahmastra box office is the discussion that would soon encircle your topics of interest if you’re even remotely into films. The Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan led & Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar backed mammoth project is finally releasing this week & the advance booking is indeed superb hinting at beating RRR’s collection (Hindi) on day 1.

Advertisement

RRR had collected 19.25 crore in Hindi on its day 1 and Brahmastra is on its way to surpassing that record. In Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 holds the record of highest day 1 at the box office with 14.11 crore & which at the moment seems to be an easy achievement for the Ranbir Kapoor film to surpass.

Advertisement

Being a heavily promoted, royally delayed and rightfully hyped film, Brahmastra has surely garnered a good amount of buzz before its release. The dull phase of Bollywood could actually help this Karan Johar film if the content is even decent at its best.

It’s a family entertainer & these films come with a guaranteed group watch helping the producers sell more tickets majorly improving the AOV (average order value). Why do you think horror films do well at the box office? Because no one likes to watch them alone except if you like to explore such things which are comparatively rare.

Hence, Brahmastra would definitely attract a chunk of the audience rather than just individuals & couples which would eventually help its box office numbers. Post Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan debacle, the audience is waiting with bated breath to consume quality content which would justify their visit to the cinema hall.

RRR’2 1100 crore, KGF: Chapter 2?’s 1198 crore worldwide box office collection is the number Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra would eventually aim at. Its day 1 box office figure would initiate this process but with the kind of budget, the hype & the hope this film is coming, there are all chances it could do some extraordinary business at the box office. What are your thoughts? Share in the comments section below.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office (Domestic): Even With Less Than $10 Million Opening The Re-Release Becomes MCU’s 2nd Film To Top The Labor Day Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram