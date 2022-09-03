Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who made his Bollywood debut with the crime thriller Chocolate in 2005, has directed multiple films since. However, his recent film Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files got him in the limelight. Now he takes a dig at Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure at the box office.

Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis` Oscar Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the titular role. The film was released on August 11. However, the film received negative reception from critics as well as the audience.

During a conversation with Kushal Mehra on his podcast, Vivek Agnihotri blasted Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure and even compared the film with the 2016 release Dangal. The filmmaker said, “I have a very logical question to ask and then I will stop. You can answer me after that. Let’s take Laal Singh Chaddha as an example and I hope Aamir Khan listens to this and understand because I am not just somebody. I am saying the right thing. Everyone in the industry is saying that ‘bhakton ne film ko barbad kar diya (bhakts ruined the film) but do you know how many votes Narendra Modi gets in India? 40 percent okay? So let’s take this 40-50% away from his audience. Then also, where are the rest of 50% people?”

He further said, “In the worst possible scenario, you might at least have some loyal audience. And if you do not have a loyal audience then that means everything was bogus and fraud. You were fooling people and why are you even charging 150-200 crore then? If the boycott was real then this time it wasn’t violent. During Dangal the boycotts were violent. People were shutting theatres. During Padmaavat, some theatres were put on fire during protests but they were super duper hit films. Dangal was a blockbuster because people saw your sincerity. You played a dad, you gained weight for the role and people saw that but can anyone tell me what is this Laal Singh Chaddha about? No one knows that.”

