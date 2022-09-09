Akshay Kumar, the most disciplined actor of all time used to hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons back in his youth days. From being scandalised to getting linked to the top actresses to his controversial statements. Today’s goody boy was once a notorious one!

Now, we came across a video where Akshay Kumar can be seen giving answers to several fan questions. But there was one question that grabbed our attention!

Back in the 90s, in a Q&A segment of Lehren, Akshay Kumar answered a few fans’ questions in regard to his personal and professional life. One of them asked him whether its okay to have s*x before marriage. Answering to it, the Khiladi actor had responded, “Yeah, why not! If you get close to the person and in that, it happens, then it’s natural. There’s nothing wrong in it.”

Well, before settling with Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar was truely a Khiladi. He had been linked with many top actresses, including Raveena Tandon, Ayesha Jhulka, Rekha, Shilpa Shetty and others. However, the actor has always been very open about his relationships and never shied away from talking about it!

What are your thoughts about Akshay Kumar’s opinion on having s*x before marriage? Let us know in the comments!

