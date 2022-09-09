Punjabi singer Hirdesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh is reportedly a single man now. Yes, as per reports coming in, the singer/rapper has officially divorced his wife Shalini Talwar and paid huge alimony for the divorce settlement. The duo got married on January 23, 2011.

However, in 2021, Shalini accused Honey of alleged domestic violence, s*xual violence, mental harassment, cheating, and financial fraud. Read on to know the details of their divorce settlement.

As per an India Today report, on Thursday, September 8, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar reached a settlement for alimony and maintenance during mediation proceedings in Delhi’s Saket court. At the family court, the singer gave Shalini a Rs 1 crore cheque as alimony in a sealed envelope. This was done in the presence of judge Vinod Kumar.

The matter was settled in court after counter-allegations between Yo Yo Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar were made. The next hearing of the case will be on March 20, 2023, in which the next move will be heard.

For those wondering what went wrong between Yo-Yo Honey and Shalini Talwar, the rapper’s wife had filed a 118-page petition with numerous charges against her the singer, and his parents. In it, Shalini’s accusations detail incidents dating as far back as 2011 when the couple spent their honeymoon vacation in Mauritius.

Shalini accused Honey Singh of emotional, physical, and mental abuse. In the filing, her allegations range from physical violence, alleged extramarital affairs, and refusal to acknowledge the marriage in public. The allegations also include claims of alleged s*xual assault by her father-in-law. Shalini had filed a case against Honey Singh under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

In August 2021, Honey Singh issued a statement on social media addressing the domestic violence case. While refuting all the allegations, the singer called the charges ‘false and malicious’. Sharing a lengthy note then, he captioned it, “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

