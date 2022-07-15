Sushant Singh Rajput passed away 2 years ago but his family is still finding it difficult to come to terms with his tragic death. SSR allegedly died by suicide but CBI is yet to give its verdict in the case. NCB, on the other hand, has held Rhea Chakraborty and 34 others to abetting his drug addiction. Scroll below for what his sister Priyanka Rajput has to say about his girlfriend.

As most know, Rhea and Sushant started dating in April 2019. They looked quite happy together as they would often get spotted at the gym and on date outings. Things turned upside down when the Covid pandemic began and the couple allegedly called it quits. Chakraborty, who was in a live-in with SSR, left his house a few days before he allegedly took the extreme step.

His sister Priyanka Rajput feels blames his girlfriend Rhea for ruining the life of Sushant Singh Rajput. “From 2019, his life started ruining as Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. For the first time, there were issues between me and my brother. Within six days all this happened,” she told India News.

The host then asked Priyanka if she thinks someone purposely sent Rhea Chakraborty into Sushant Singh Rajput’s life. She answers, “Ji, of course.”

Just not that, she also spoke about how it is impossible that her brother committed suicide. “I am a criminal lawyer myself and I have dealt with cases of dowry suicides and other horrible deaths-the eyes bulge out, the tongue comes out and there is a discharge from the body in such cases, my brother had no such thing. I entered the room after a few days. I looked up at the ceiling and realised he couldn’t have done it. I saw the place where they say he was found hanging. But, the distance between the bed and the fan was not even Sushant’s height. There’s no distance,” the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput added.

