Malaika Arora is probably in the happiest phase of her life. The actress has been recovering from the trauma of her car accident but with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor by her side. But she was once under the limelight over her issues with Salman Khan and his family. There were rumours that she was angry with them for not supporting then-husband Arbaaz Khan’s career. Scroll below for her reaction.

To give you a quick recap, Malaika and Arbaaz met on the sets of a coffee ad shoot. They fell in love soon after and tied the knot in 1998. After togetherness of almost 18 years, the couple announced their separation in 2016 citing “compatibility issues.” But stronger than that were rumours of her rifts with Salman Khan and the rest of the family.

As most know, Malaika Arora has gone through a lot of age-shaming, body-shaming and misogyny in her life. She was trolled for marrying Arbaaz Khan because he is Salman Khan’s brother and equally for leaving him. Her relationship with Arjun Kapoor also created a lot of noise because of the age difference.

But it was once that Malaika Arora reacted to rumours of being angry with Salman Khan and his family over allegedly not supporting ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s career. “What should they do for him? Launch a movie, get him roles or spoon-feed him on which scripts to accept and refuse? The brothers are very close-knit but career decisions can’t be taken on his behalf,” she told Hindustan Times.

Well, didn’t Malaika just give it back like a pro? More power to her!

On the professional front, Malaika Arora is currently being seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer.

