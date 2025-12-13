Yesterday, after a couple of postponements, fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna got a chance to witness Akhanda 2 on the big screen. Since the first installment was a success and gained good traction digitally, expectations were high for the sequel. It was also touted to record the biggest opening for Balayya, with a chance of scoring 50 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Unfortunately, the film failed to fulfill huge expectations and scored a moderate collection considering its true potential.

A few months back, the anticipation for the Akhanda sequel was very high. However, the makers killed the buzz significantly through underwhelming promotional assets. Additionally, the content has been widely criticized, and among the neutral audience, word of mouth is unfavorable. Such factors limited the film’s ability to reach its peak occupancy on opening day.

How much did Akhanda 2 earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

In Telugu, Akhanda 2 recorded an average occupancy of over 52% throughout Friday, and in Hindi, it had a poor start with just 10% occupancy. This resulted in the film scoring 30.53 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, inclusive of 8 crores from Thursday premieres. It equals 36.02 crore gross. The number looks good in isolation, but it falls short of expectations if one considers the pre-release projections.

Since word of mouth is negative, the film is likely to witness a major drop on day 2. On day 3, there might be some growth, but the overall collection will be underwhelming.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Thursday premieres – 8 crores

Day 1 – 22.53 crores

Total – 30.53 crores

Records Nandamuri Balakrishna’s second biggest opening

With 30.53 crores coming in on the opening day, Akhanda 2 has registered the second-biggest opening for Nandamuri Balakrishna in India. It surpassed Daaku Maharaaj (25.25 crores) to claim the second spot. Veera Simha Reddy (33.6 crores) remains at the top.

Take a look at the top opening days of Nandamuri Balakrishna (net collection):

Veera Simha Reddy – 33.6 Akhanda 2 – 30.53 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 25.35 crores Akhanda – 21.2 crores Bhagavanth Kesari – 16.6 crores

