After a couple of delays, Akhanda 2 has finally arrived in theaters, and all die-hard fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna are charged up. In the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), there have been celebrations at several locations, and it’s a festival-like atmosphere among fans. Yes, the film is off to a good start at the Indian box office, but it won’t be able to reach its full potential. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The latest Tollywood fantasy action drama serves as a sequel to Akhanda (2021). Released amid the COVID-19 scare, Akhanda managed to emerge as a success during its theatrical run and also gained popularity through OTT viewings. Being a sequel to such a successful film and considering Balayya’s rise in box office pull, the Akhanda sequel was expected to hit it out of the park on day 1, but now, it won’t score at the expected level.

Akhanda 2 fails to reach its full potential on day 1

Before its release, Akhanda 2 was considered a potential film to hit the 50 crore mark in net collections on its first day. Now, the target seems difficult as the film isn’t performing as expected. In the pre-release stage, the makers failed to push the buzz to the next level as promotional assets were disappointing. Following the release, the negative feedback on the ground is causing harm.

Backed by good pre-sales, Akhanda 2 commenced its journey with a strong occupancy in the morning shows. However, due to poor reviews and word of mouth, the film has suffered a significant impact. It has been learned that a big jump was missing in the afternoon shows, and even in the evening shows, the occupancy isn’t as expected.

Nandamuri Balakrishna misses the chance to join the league of Chiranjeevi

Among senior Tollywood heroes, only Chiranjeevi has managed to hit the 50 crore milestone at the Indian box office on day 1. He achieved the feat with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which opened at 62 crore net. With Akhanda 2, Nandamuri Balakrishna was expected to join the list, but unfortunately, he missed the bus. The film might try to touch the 40 crore mark, but the 50 crore milestone is out of the equation.

