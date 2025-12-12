Mammootty’s latest release, Kalamkaval, is getting all the limelight for all the right reasons. After a strong start, the film maintained the winning momentum throughout the week. Yes, it faced a drop while entering weekdays, but thereafter, it didn’t decline much and maintained a steady pace. Overall, it managed to conclude its first week on a rocking note, crossing the 60 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

How much did Kalamkaval earn at the worldwide box office in 7 days?

In India, the Malayalam neo-noir thriller started its run with 5 crores. During the 3-day opening weekend, it scored 16.5 crores. On the first Monday, day 4, it maintained a good hold and earned 2.9 crores, followed by 2.8 crores on day 5 and 2.1 crores on day 6. On the last day of the week, day 7, it earned 2 crores. Overall, the film accumulated 26.3 crore net at the Indian box office in the first week. It equals 31.03 crore gross.

In the overseas market, Kalamkaval had a successful run during the opening week. Backed by strong support from Middle East countries, it has scored an estimated 30.5 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Combining this with the Indian gross, the 7-day worldwide box office collection is 61.53 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 26.3 crores

India gross – 31.03 crores

Overseas gross – 30.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 61.53 crores

Needs less than 12 crores to surpass Turbo

With 61.53 crore gross in the kitty, Kalamkaval is already Mammootty’s 4th highest-grossing film globally in the post-COVID era. Very soon, it’ll claim the 3rd spot by surpassing Turbo (72.76 crore gross). The difference between the two films is just 11.23 crore gross, which is likely to be covered during the second weekend.

Take a look at the top 10 grossers of Mammootty post-COVID:

Bheeshma Parvam – 88.16 crores Kannur Squad – 81.9 Turbo – 72.76 Kalamkaval – 61.53 (7 days) Bramayugam – 58.29 Rorschach – 39.13 CBI 5: The Brain – 31.29 crores Bazooka – 27.35 crores Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse – 20.05 crores Kaathal – The Core – 14.47 crores

