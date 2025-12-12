It’s been a dreamy run for Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar at the box office. The spy action thriller has made a smashing entry into the 300 crore club. The streak of success continues as Aditya Dhar’s directorial has emerged as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 worldwide. Scroll below for the day 7 global report!

Competing against Sitaare Zameen Par overseas

In its opening week, Dhurandhar amassed an impressive 65 crore gross at the overseas box office. It is the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 internationally. Today, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna co-starrer will comfortably cross Sitaare Zameen Par and Housefull 5 to secure its position among the top 5 officially.

Check out the top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025 at the overseas box office:

Saiyaara: 172.2 crores Chhaava: 100.90 crores War 2: 83 crores Housefull 5: 70 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 69.5 crores Dhurandhar: 65 crores (7 days) Sikandar: 58 crores Raid 2: 31 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 28.2 crores Thamma: 26.5 crores

Makes a smashing entry into the 300 crore club!

It is unreal to witness a film, which faced pre-release negativity, enter the 300 crore club within the first week of its theatrical run. The worldwide total stands at 322.24 crores, including 257.24 crores from the Indian run.

Ranveer Singh and team have triumphed! The Bollywood spy action thriller is now also the 4th highest-grossing film of 2025. It has left behind the animated blockbuster Mahavatar Narsimha, which grossed 320.79 crores in its lifetime!

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 570.67 crores War 2: 371.26 crores Dhurandhar: 322.24 crores (7 days) Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crores Raid 2: 242.42 crores Thamma: 211.35 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 7

India net: 218 crores

India gross – 257.24 crores

Overseas gross – 65 crores

Worldwide gross – 322.24 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 8 Morning Occupancy: Beats Saiyaara & Every Single Bollywood Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News