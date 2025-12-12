Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is trending lower than the predecessor. Balayya’s film was roaring at the ticket window, but the opening trends do not justify the pace of the ticket bookings on BMS. Probably, it will display the impact over the weekend with its box office numbers.

Akhanda Opened Better!

Akhanda was released in 2019 in the theaters, and the film opened to a morning occupancy of 60.4%. The sequel has registered 21.3% lower occupancy in the theaters for the morning shows. Akhanda registered an opening of 21.2 crore at the box office on day 1.

Enters The Top 10 Morning Occupancies

Balayya’s film has failed to enter the top 10 morning occupancies registered by Telugu films in 2025. The tenth spot was earlier claimed by Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel, which registered an occupancy of 47%. NBK’s film also registered an occupancy of 47.2% in the theaters.

Here are the top 10 morning occupancies by Telugu films of 2025.

HIT 3: 79.57% They Call Him OG: 71.15% Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 70.06% Kingdom: 63.56% Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 63.52% Daaku Maharaaj : 59.89% Mirai: 57% Game Changer: 55.82% Baahubali – The Epic: 53.02% Akhanda 2: 47.2%

On day 1, till 3 PM, the film has managed to earn almost 7 crore net collection in India, and it seems impossible for NBK to surpass the opening day number of its predecessor. However, it might bring better numbers on day 2 and day 3 at the box office, bringing a huge weekend that would change the statistics of NBK’s record book for sure. Waiting for official numbers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

