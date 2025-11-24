In the post-COVID era, several Indian superstars have struggled to unleash their true potential, and Chiranjeevi is one such superstar. Yes, he tasted a big success in the form of Waltair Veerayya, but that’s all about it. Leaving aside the single successful film, all his other films failed at the Indian box office. With his upcoming film, which had a working title of Mega 157, the actor is hoping for a big comeback. Also, he eyes the major milestone of 500 crores. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Chiranjeevi’s post-COVID releases score above 300 crores

Ever since the pandemic ended, the Megastar has witnessed his four theatrical releases. It started with Acharya, which failed to create any impact and earned just 56.14 crores. It was followed by Godfather, which couldn’t make it and underperformed with a collection of 74.03 crores. Waltair Veerayya provided some relief to the actor as it scored a huge 161.06 crores. It was followed by a disaster, Bhola Shankar, which earned 30.63 crores.

Overall, the cumulative collection of Chiranjeevi’s post-COVID releases stands at 321.86 crore net at the Indian box office. As we can see, he needs 178.14 crores more to reach a grand total of 500 crores.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Chiranjeevi’s post-COVID releases:

Acharya – 56.14 crores

Godfather – 74.03 crores

Waltair Veerayya – 161.06 crores

Bhola Shankar – 30.63 crores

Total – 321.86 crores

Will Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu help Chiranjeevi reach the milestone?

Chiranjeevi’s 157th film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, is likely to release during the Sankranti festive season next year. Since it is helmed by Sankranthiki Vasthunam director Anil Ravipudi, expectations are high. There’s a decent buzz around the film, but chasing a target of 178.14 crores looks very difficult.

Since a Tollywood biggie like The Raja Saab is arriving on Sankranti, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is likely to miss a grand release. So, despite the festive season, it won’t reach its full potential, and the Megastar might need to wait longer to reach the 500 crore milestone post-COVID.

