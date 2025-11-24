Rishab Shetty is one of the key individuals behind the tremendous rise of Kannada cinema that we’re witnessing today. Not only in terms of reach, but also at the worldwide box office, he has made a significant impact. His Kantara franchise has emerged as a juggernaut globally, enjoying both critical and commercial success. A few days back, with Kantara Chapter 1 still running in theaters, the franchise crossed the 1200 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Kantara franchise is a big success at the worldwide box office!

Just like KGF, the Kantara franchise has proved the huge potential of Sandalwood. It all started with Kantara, which was made on an extremely low budget. Although the cost was low, it was created with considerable effort, and upon its release in theaters, it became a sensation due to its unique content.

In India, Kantara earned an impressive 309.64 crore net, which equals 365.37 crore gross after including GST. Overseas, too, it was a big success, earning 44 crore gross. On the whole, it earned a huge 409.37 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Following the grand success of Kantara, its prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, was released amid huge anticipation in October. Backed by strong word of mouth, it is still running in theaters. After spending 53 days in theaters, it stands at 621.75 crore net in India, which equals 733.66 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 111 crore gross. Overall, it has earned a staggering 844.66 crore gross globally.

If we combine the collection of Kantara and Kantara Chapter 1, the cumulative worldwide box office collection of the franchise stands at a whopping 1254.03 crore gross. This is a huge feat, making Kantara the second Kannada franchise to earn over 1200 crores after KGF.

Makes solid returns domestically

Kantara was made on a budget of just 16 crores, while Kantara Chapter 1 was mounted on a cost of a huge 125 crores. Combining both, the total cost of the franchise is 141 crores. Against this cost, the franchise has earned a cumulative 931.39 crore net in India, thus yielding a return on investment of 790.39 crores or 560.56%.

