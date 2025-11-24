Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan starrer De De Pyaar De 2 has officially entered the 100 crore club worldwide. The spree of success continues as it has also emerged as the third highest-grossing film of 2025 globally. Scroll below for the day 10 report!

Maintains a stable pace overseas

Zilap Zaveri’s film is performing better than many Bollywood releases of 2025. In 10 days, it has accumulated 19.25 crore gross overseas. It is now competing against Raid 2 (31 crores) to emerge as Ajay Devgn’s #1 film of the year internationally. But before that, it has to surpass Thamma (26.5 crores) and Mahavatar Narsimha (28 crores).

A fantastic entry into the 100 crore club!

Drumroll, please, because De De Pyaar De 2 has clocked a century at the worldwide box office. It has amassed 108.43 crore gross, which includes 89.18 crores from the domestic earnings.

With that, the romantic comedy has surpassed Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (108.11 crores). It has emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 at the global box office.

The next big target will be to surpass Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and steal the 2nd spot. However, Saiyaara will be out of reach.

Check out the worldwide box office collection of Bollywood’s top 5 romantic grossers of 2025:

Saiyaara: 570.67 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 117.50 crores De De Pyaar De 2: 108.43 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 108.11 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 91.57 crores

De De Pyaar De Worldwide Box Office Summary (10 Days)

India net: 75.58 crores

India gross: 89.18 crores

Overseas gross: 19.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 108.43 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 24: Crosses 25 Crore Mark, All Set To Beat Lokah Chapter 1’s Profits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News