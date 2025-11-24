Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 has concluded its second weekend on a successful note. With a strong pace on Sunday, it emerged as the third highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 in Bollywood. Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf has been dethroned. Below are the exciting day 10 box office updates!

How much has De De Pyaar De 2 earned in India?

According to the official update, R Madhavan co-starrer added 7 crores more to its box office collection on day 10. It maintained a steady hold from 6.93 crores garnered on the second Saturday. Despite strong competition at the ticket windows, Anshul Sharma’s directorial is the #1 choice of audiences.

The overall earnings in India have reached 75.58 crores net, which is approximately 89.18 crores in gross total. Ajay Devgn’s film is made on a budget of 135 crores. In 10 days, the makers have recovered 56% of the reported investments. It still needs 59.42 crores in the kitty to enter the safe zone.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 57.78 crores

Weekend 2: 17.8 crores

Total: 75.58 crores

Beats Bhool Chuk Maaf!

The streak of success continues for De De Pyaar De 2. It has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Bhool Chuk Maaf (74.81 crores) to become the #3 romantic grosser of 2025 in Bollywood. Its next target is Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which should be surpassed this week.

Here are the top 10 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025 (India net collection):

Saiyaara: 337.69 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 85.63 crores De De Pyaar De 2: 75.58 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 57.48 crores Metro In Dino: 56.3 crores Param Sundari: 54.85 crores Dhadak 2: 24.24 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 12.25 crores Loveyapa: 7.69 crores

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Summary Day 10

Budget: 135 crores

India net: 75.58 crores

Budget recovery: 56%

India gross: 89.18 crores

