Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, has finally entered the last stage of its theatrical run. Right from the opening day, the film managed to surprise everyone with its strong performance and became a big success story in just a few days. Till the fourth week, it kept the scoreboard ticking, but in its ongoing fifth week, the film has slowed down at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 34!

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn at the Indian box office in 34 days?

The Bollywood romantic drama started its fifth weekend by scoring just 2 lakh on day 32. On day 33, it witnessed a slight jump and earned 3 lakh. On day 34, it added another 4 lakh to the kitty, thus concluding the fifth weekend at 9 lakh. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 85.67 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross collection stands at 101.09 crores.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (10-day) – 62.38 crores

Week 2 – 15.9 crores

Week 3 – 5.85 crores

Week 4 – 1.45 crores

Day 32 – 2 lakh

Day 33 – 3 lakh

Day 34 – 4 lakh

Total – 85.67 crores

Fails to become Milap Zaveri’s highest-grosser

Based on the current situation, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is expected to earn 15-10 lakh more, and is heading for a lifetime collection of 85.82-85.87 crores. So, it will end its theatrical run as director Milap Zaveri’s second-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

John Abraham-led Satyameva Jayate (89.05 crores) will remain Zaveri’s highest-grossing film ever. Nonetheless, it’s still a big victory for the Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer.

Box office verdict of the film

Reportedly, the romantic drama was made on a budget of 25 crores. Against this, it has earned 85.67 crores so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 60.67 crores or 242.68%. It secured a super hit verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crores

India net collection – 85.67 crores

ROI – 60.67 crores

ROI% – 242.68%

Verdict – Super hit

