Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, starring Kapil Sharma in the leading role, was released in theatres on December 12, 2025. There’s strong competition from Dhurandhar, which is causing a visible impact on footfalls. But the comedy-drama has managed to surpass the comedian’s last theatrical film. Scroll below for the day 2 box office collection!

How much did Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon earn on day 2?

According to Sacnilk, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 earned 2.50 crores on its day 2 at the Indian box office. Despite the weekend boost, it witnessed only a 35% jump in collection in the last 24 hours. Maximum screens have been allotted to Dhurandhar, considering the massive demand. The thunder has visibly been stolen, plus the word-of-mouth isn’t fantastic enough to drive footfalls.

The box office collection after the first two days has reached 4.35 crores net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 5.13 crores.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office collection (India net) below:

Day 1: 1.85 crores

Day 2: 2.50 crores

Total: 4.35 crores

Beats the lifetime total of Zwigato!

Kapil Sharma’s last theatrical release was the 2022 drama, Zwigato. It was a box office flop, earning only 1.84 crores in its lifetime. The comedy sequel surpassed that mark with its revised opening day collection of 1.85 crores.

Anukalp Goswami’s directorial is now Kapil Sharma’s third highest-grossing film of all time. The next target is to beat Firangi, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 10 crores back in 2017.

Check out Kapil Sharma’s highest-grossers below:

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon: 49.38 crores Firangi: 10 crores Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: 4.35 crores Zwigato: 1.84 crores

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Summary Day 2

India net: 4.35 crores

India gross: 5.13 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 10 Advance Booking: Pushpa 2 In Danger – Ranveer Singh Set To Rewrite History, Yet Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News