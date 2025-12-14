Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar is a force to be reckoned with. It is competing against Pushpa 2, Stree 2, and other biggies in Hindi cinema to deliver the highest single-day collections. After a thunderous second Saturday, it is all set to rewrite history on day 10. Scroll below for the morning occupancy updates at the box office.

Beats the opening morning occupancy of every single Bollywood film of 2025

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar registered a morning occupancy of 59.57% on day 10. It has surpassed the opening-day occupancy of every single Bollywood release in 2025. Saiyaara had registered the highest admissions of 35.51% during the morning shows on its day 1. Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller has gone way past that mark on its second Sunday. Unimaginable, at its best!

Loses war against Mahavatar Narsimha

The animated blockbuster, Mahavatar Narsimha, had recorded the highest morning occupancy in Hindi cinema on its second Sunday. It registered admissions of 63.11%. Aditya Dhar’s directorial could not surpass that mark, although it gained the second spot by crossing Chhaava (52.19%).

Check out the day-wise morning occupancy of Dhurandhar at the Indian box office below:

Day 1: 15.49%

Day 2: 17.26% (+11.4%)

Day 3: 27.28% (+58%)

Day 4: 13.35% (-51%)

Day 5: 19.23% (+44%)

Day 6: 17.73% (-7.8%)

Day 7: 18.62% (+5%)

Day 8: 19.64% (+5.47%)

Day 9: 45.39% (+131%)

Day 10: 59.57% (+31%)

60 crores loading?

The word of mouth is excellent, and there are fast-selling/ sold-out shows all across the nation. In the last hour, Dhurandhar has sold a whopping 64.69K tickets. Ranveer Singh starrer is now on track to cross the 60 crore milestone at the Indian box office. With that, it will again create history by beating Pushpa 2 (54 crores) and scoring the biggest second Sunday of all time in Hindi cinema.

