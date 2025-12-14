Zootopia 2 is enjoying a blockbuster run at the cinemas and is now set to cross a significant mark at the domestic box office. The Disney animation has crossed $1 billion worldwide, but in North America, it is moving towards the all-time domestic 150-grossers list. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The Zootopia sequel is the second Hollywood film of the year to move past the $1 billion milestone worldwide. It will face competition from Avatar 3, which is set to release in theaters next weekend. It is having a powerful run, especially in China, and even has the potential to dethrone Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing Hollywood film ever in the region.

Zootopia 2’s 3rd Friday collection at the domestic box office

Box Office Mojo’s latest data reveals that Zootopia 2 collected $6.2 million on its third Friday at the box office in North America. It is reportedly the biggest 3rd Friday post-Thanksgiving for animations. The Zootopia sequel declined by 39.5% only from last Friday. It has also beaten Moana 2’s $6 million third Friday haul. However, it is still lagging behind Zootopia, which collected $9.6 million on its third Friday. The domestic total of the film is $238.87 million after 17 days.

On track to cross $250M & enter the all-time top 150 highest-grossers list in North America

Zootopia 2 is on track to hit the $250 million mark at the domestic box office. With that, it will also earn a spot in the all-time top 160 highest-grossing films list at the North American box office. For the record, the latest film has already surpassed the domestic hauls of Shrek Forever After [$238.7 million], Fast & Furious 6 [$238.6 million], and Brave [$237.2 million] to become the #175 highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office.

It is expected to earn between $25 million and $28 million on its third three-day weekend at the domestic box office. Therefore, it is crossing the $250 million mark easily and could land between $263 million and $267 million, meaning it will earn a spot in the all-time top 150 highest-grossing films list at the North American box office. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26 and is the fastest PG-rated film to cross the $1 billion milestone.

