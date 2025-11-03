Netflix’s Raat Akeli Hai is officially getting a sequel. Earlier today, the streaming giant announced Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, the second installment of the crime thriller, produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures.

Honey Trehan will return to the director’s chair, and Smita Singh will come back as the writer. The film will also mark the return of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the sharp, no-nonsense Inspector Jatil Yadav, alongside an acclaimed cast that includes Chitrangada Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun, Revathy, Akhilendra Mishra, Priyanka Setia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Radhika Apte.

What Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui Say About Reprising His Role In Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders?

Speaking about reprising his role in the sequel, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared, “Jatil Yadav is a character very close to me, flawed and restless, yet relentless in the pursuit of justice. In the sequel, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, he faces a case that tests everything he believes in. Smita and Honey have created a world that feels real and raw, where every clue hides a secret.”

The actor further added, “Coming back as Inspector Jatil Yadav feels like returning to unfinished business. I’m grateful to RSVP, MacGuffin Pictures, and Netflix for giving me the chance to explore new layers of this character. I am excited for audiences to see more from the man behind the uniform.”

About Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Set years after the acclaimed 2020 original, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders brings back Inspector Jatil Yadav for another gripping case. This time, he finds himself entangled in a chilling murder that exposes the dark underbelly of an influential family. As the layers of deception peel away, Jatil must once again navigate the thin line between uncovering the truth and facing its far-reaching consequences.

The Netflix film will have its World Premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, this November, marking its first showcase to audiences ahead of its release. With its layered storytelling, atmospheric tension, and powerful performances, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders continues the legacy of the original film, while pushing the boundaries of the Indian crime thriller. The sequel will be available to stream on Netflix soon.

