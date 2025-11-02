Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama Nishaanchi, starring Aaishvary Thackeray in dual roles, is out on streaming. The film first hit theatres on September 19, 2025, and will now be released to a broader audience via some huge OTT platforms. Nishaanchi is an emotional, intense drama depicting two brothers caught between right and wrong. Nevertheless, this OTT release comes with a little disappointing twist for some viewers.

Nishaanchi Streaming Details

Nishaanchi is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, but the twist is that the film is available for rent. To watch the movie, one will have to pay a rent of Rs 349. However, it will later be available for free to all Prime subscribers. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes and sees the return of Anurag Kashyap’s raw, emotional storytelling style.

Many viewers expected a direct-to-subscriber release, so the rental plan has left a few fans disappointed. Still, those who missed it in theaters can now see it from home. Makers and the streaming platform are soon expected to make an official announcement of subscription streaming of Aaishvary’s Nishaanchi.

Nishaanchi Story & Cast

The film centers on twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, both portrayed by Aaishvary Thackeray, who are left trapped in a botched bank heist in 2006. The plot travels back and forth through time, reminiscing about how both brothers went down totally different paths. One was stuck in a life of crime, while the other fought to hold on to his righteousness.

Brotherly affection, morality, and survival, Nishaanchi explores it all. It also features Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles that round off the themes of the narrative of revenge and loyalty, and redemption.

While Nishaanchi did not do very well in theatres, it is now finding new viewers online. Audiences who enjoy watching crime-laden stories of emotion find Nishaanchi’s performances and storytelling worth watching. Even though it is currently available only for rent, many expect it to gain more popularity once it becomes free to stream.

Check out the trailer of Nishaanchi below:

