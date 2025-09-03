After a long wait, and while I waited for the Kill Bill remake by Anurag Kashyap, the OG gangster of raw, gritty and powerful cinema has dropped the trailer of his next film Nishaanchi. Starring Aaishvary Thackeray as Babloo and Dabloo and Vedika Pinto as Rinku, the trailer will catch all your attention for the moment!

First things first, I really wish to celebrate how the lead actors have been introduced in the trailer so that you might never fail to recall their names! Only a director as secure as Kashyap can bring up with such a cool title credit announcing the names of his lead actors like a declaration!

Nishaanchi trailer takes us back to the 2000’s of a village in UP where Babloo, Dabloo and Rinku aim to form a gang. However, everything goes for a toss when they find trouble at doorstep with Babloo and Dabloo – two contrasting behaviors functioning together as a unit but failing disastrously!

The premise of this action comedy is quite straightforward and already established! This trailer is a full-blown masala entertainer, and honestly, I’m here for it! The best part of this trailer is that it is totally unexpected and unpredictable. Still, it has got everything: full-on desi action, witty one-liners, and a vibe that’s hard to resist. The background score is infectious, and the visuals are chaotic with vibrant colors sprinkled all over the trailer!

It is a world we have already seen in bits in Patakha, Mukkabaaz, Gangs Of Wasseypur, and others, and we have loved all of these worlds! But this is where the problem might lie! While the masala-entertainer approach is a welcoming change from a Kashyap film, it plays on a huge risk of falling into the trap of cliches.

But still, the film seems like a true-blue tribute to the 70s and 80s of Bollywood and hope the film turns out what it promises – a whole-sole masala entertainer!

Check out the trailer of the film here.

