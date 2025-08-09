Anurag Kashyap is a name that is an entire genre in itself. The filmmaker has always a promised raw, unfiltered, and gritty cinema and he has promised yet again a gritty piece with the trailer of his upcoming film Nishaanchi. Kashyap has given us a chaos that is beautiful in Gangs Of Wasseypur and he has gifted us discomfort and suffocation that is haunting in Ugly.

His new film, starring Aaishvary Thackeray alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra, aims to be a desi entertainer, but after watching the trailer, I have mixed feelings!,

While I hope that my worst fears do not come true, the problem here is, I am a Taurus and they have great intuitive powers. And it confirms our worst fears and, perhaps, our secret hopes. Clearly, Nishaanchi trailer is the safest, you will see Anurag Kashyap. The one who tries hard to crack the Bollywood game, like he did in Bombay Velvet and Manmarziyan, and the result is a loud and gimmicky masala film.

The story seems to be about Babloo and Dabloo, twin brothers at two extreme ends. The teaser seems to be wrapped in the flavors of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Patakha at some point, but everything here is too flashy yet forced to feed entertainment, unlike Patakha or Kashyap’s own Wasseypur!

Nishaanchi teaser promises to be a fun ride. It also adds tadka of Heeng Mirch with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra, who can elevate even the most mundane of scripts. But still, the teaser does not say anything that assures you that the film will be as entertaining!

The teaser is trying too hard to be everything at once: an action film, a drama, a social commentary, and above all, a Bollywood masala flick. But it is too busy being loud and flashy that it forgets to leave an impact!

Check out the teaser of Nishaanchi here.

