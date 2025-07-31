Amazon MGM Studios India has dropped the electrifying first look poster of its upcoming theatrical release, Nishaanchi. The film marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who will be seen in an intense double role. He stars alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in key roles.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap himself, Nishaanchi is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films. The high-octane action drama is set to hit Indian theaters on September 19, 2025.

Nishaanchi – Double Role, Double Chaos

The film is an adrenaline-fueled crime drama with Anurag Kashyap’s signature blend of raw, grassroots storytelling and mainstream cinematic flair. The film promises gritty, action-packed storytelling and laugh-out-loud moments that follow the tale of two brothers—mirror images of each other, yet worlds apart, whose choices shape their destinies.

The first look poster of Nishaanchi drops you straight into the heart of classic desi cinema—bold, multi-layered, and unapologetically dramatic. With its explosion of color and raw emotion, the poster hints at a gripping tale where love, revenge, and fate are on a dramatic collision course. At its core is debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, taking on a compelling double role as twin brothers living starkly different lives caught in a storm that’s ready to erupt.

Set against a richly atmospheric backdrop, Nishaanchi promises a cinematic ride packed with high-octane storytelling, intense emotions, and all the hallmarks of a quintessential masala entertainer. The visuals are striking, the stakes are high, and the tone is unapologetically epic. This isn’t just another action drama—it’s a full-blown rollercoaster built for the big screen. And if the poster is anything to go by, audiences should brace themselves for a thrilling tale of bullets, betrayal, and brotherhood, hitting theatres on September 19.

