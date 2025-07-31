Before claiming his title as Khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar appeared in a Gujarati production as a traditional Garba dancer in a blink-and-you-miss-it scene. This cameo by the star is an underrated and hidden tidbit from his discography that was largely forgotten until now.

Akshay Kumar’s cameo in the Gujarati film Chundadi Ni Laaj (2000) is limited to a Garba sequence. Dressed in a traditional kedia, with dandiya in hand, Khiladi Kumar lip-syncs to the Gujarati song with ease. The movie stars Namrata Shirodkar, Hiten Kumar, Aruna Irani, among others. Shilpa Shetty Kundra is also credited for a special appearance in the film. The cameo is uncredited and went completely under the radar when the film was released 25 years ago. It’s resurfaced recently thanks to a viral Instagram video highlighting the moment.

Here’s why you never knew about Akshay Kumar’s cameo in a Gujarati movie

The film, Chundadi ni Laaj, is over two decades old. It is regionally focused, and didn’t circulate widely outside Gujarati audiences. Akshay was then a newcomer, not yet a household name. With no credit, no headline billing, and a cameo buried in a crowd dance, it’s no wonder the clip went unheard of until recently.

The viral Instagram reel (shared by Gujarati cinema enthusiasts) and renewed coverage on film blogs have brought the cameo back into conversation. In addition to a new credit listing in Akshay Kumar’s filmography, the cameo also speaks to his work ethic. Before his breakout in Khiladi, he was open to any stage, any language, any chance to dance.

