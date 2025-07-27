Rajesh Khanna was a versatile and legendary actor in the history of Indian cinema. He was the First Superstar in Bollywood and achieved that title after giving multiple hits back to back. From Aradhana to Kati Patang and Amar Prem, Rajesh Khanna rose to unparalleled fame as Bollywood’s quintessential romantic hero. Yet, the journey wasn’t without its challenges—he once admitted that sustaining such an image was no easy feat, and considered himself fortunate to have done so. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Khanna captivated viewers with his soulful eyes, charismatic smile, and unparalleled screen presence. He redefined romance for an entire generation. Fondly known as Kaka, the actor portrayed love with vulnerability and intensity that made hearts flutter. He ruled the screens in the 1960s and 1970s. Khanna’s stardom was not just about box office numbers; it was about the hysteria, the fan frenzy, and the emotional connection he made with the audience, especially through these romantic roles.

When Rajesh Khanna reflected on his romantic hero image

According to a report in News 18, Rajesh Khanna once reflected the legacy of romantic heroes in Indian cinema, including his. He cited examples of Dilip Kumar and KL Saigal while explaining his point. He said it was clear that romantic heroes were the ones remembered over time. In the 1930s, there were P.C. Barua and K.L. Saigal, followed by Ashok Kumar and Dilip Kumar. Dev Anand carried it forward to some extent, and by the 1960s, it was his turn. He noted that romantic heroes came in different shades, like Dilip Kumar, a tragedian and a romantic icon.

He also said that maintaining a romantic hero image is difficult and added, “But there have been some fortunate people, like me. In romance, it is difficult to create such an individual image. If I have done it, it is only because music, romance, and everything else helped me. Whenever a romantic hero has been created on screen, he has become immortal.”

Rajesh Khanna’s death

Rajesh Khanna, Bollywood’s first superstar, passed away on July 18, 2012, leaving behind a legacy that transformed Hindi cinema. Even after his passing, Khanna remains a timeless symbol of romance and stardom in Indian film history.

