Actress Ruchi Gujjar, who went viral for wearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s necklace at the Cannes film festival this year, is again in the news. In a video that has gone viral, Gujjar was seen slapping and hitting Karan Singh Chauhan, producer of Hindi crime thriller So Long Valley, at the film premiere on Friday night.

Gujjar claimed he began threatening her after she asked him to pay back Rs 23 lakhs, which she reportedly paid for a project that had yet to start. She even alleged that Karan had promised her a share of the profit and on-screen credit.

According to news agency PTI, an FIR was registered on Thursday against the producer of Hindi film So Long Valley for allegedly cheating model Ruchi Gujjar of Rs 23 lakh, a Mumbai Police official said on Saturday. An official from the Oshiwara police station confirmed that an FIR was registered against Singh under various sections for cheating on a complaint lodged by Gujjar.

Who Is Ruchi Gujjar?

Ruchi Gujjar is a 27-year-old actress, social media personality and model from Mehara Gujarwas village in Rajasthan. She was born into a traditional Gujjar family and has two brothers. Gujjar graduated with a BBA (Bachelor’s in Business Administration) from Maharani College in Jaipur before relocating to Mumbai to chase her Bollywood dreams.

She was crowned Miss Haryana in 2023. She started working in music videos like Jab Tu Meri Na Rahi, Heli Mein Chor, and Ek Ladki, where she starred alongside actor Aman Verma. Besides working with several noted designers, Ruchi featured in several magazines and tabloids, including Millesimal.

Earlier this year, Gujjar made headlines at the 78th Cannes Film Festival for wearing a bold necklace featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image.

All We Know About The Ruchi Gujjar & Karan Singh Chauhan Case

On the night of the So Long Valley premiere, Ruchi Gujjar allegedly arrived uninvited at the venue with protestors, wielding placards with red crosses over the producers’ faces and images mocking them. Videos show her quarreling before striking Chauhan and director Man Singh with her sandal and throwing a water bottle. The protestors demanded that the film’s release be halted until her dues were cleared.

Mumbai Police have since registered an FIR against Chauhan for cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. At the same time, Gujjar faces charges for assault and criminal intimidation based on a complaint by Man Singh. Her lawyer plans a counter-complaint against Chauhan for assault.

According to NDTV, director Man Singh dismissed the incident as a “publicity stunt,” claiming Gujjar and Chauhan were acquaintances and that she lacked evidence for her financial claims. Gujjar stated that Karan approached her last year, claiming he was producing a Hindi television serial to air on Sony TV.

He allegedly even offered her a co-producer role and shared documents related to the project. She alleged that between July 2023 and January 2024, multiple payments were made from her company, SR Event and Entertainment, to accounts associated with Karan’s K Studios. However, the show never went into production.

Gujjar said that he kept delaying and making excuses despite her repeated follow-ups. She further claimed that the funds were allegedly diverted towards producing So Long Valley, the same movie premiere where Ruchi Gujjar came and slapped Karan Singh Chauhan with a sandal.

