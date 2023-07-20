Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub is currently garnering accolades for his role in the recently released web show Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta and led by Karishma Tanna. However, after starring in the controversial series Tandav, it had created a major dark patch in his career.

Zeeshan shared some dark secrets of Bollywood and revealed how people from the industry he trusted turned their backs in this recent interview. The actor further mentioned how he faced joblessness for six months. Scroll ahead to read more about it.

In a recent interview with Lallantop, while talking about the dark phase post-Tandav controversy, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub said in Hindi, “We all know what happened after Tandav… The cases, the media trial, the social media trial; all the difficulties, the tension, the humiliation… It wasn’t a good time, especially the first 10 or 12 days, which were very troubling. But then, slowly, it died down and went in a different direction when agendas became clear. But I understood one thing about this industry, people whom I trusted, people whose names I didn’t want to take, left me hanging. Projects I was almost signed for were taken away, and they all made excuses and said that it was for my own good.”

Further talking about the ‘Spineless’ Bollywood, Zeeshan Ayyub added, “It taught me a lot about this industry, that a lot of people are opportunistic. Very few people have a spine. It was a bad time, I didn’t work for six months, but it was a blessing in disguise. I decided after that to only do the work I want to and I feel passionately about.”

He then revealed that he reached out to people to ask about jobs. First, he approached Samir Nair, through whom he got ‘Bloody Brothers’, and later he contacted Hansal Mehta, who gave him the role in Scoop.

Well, what are your thoughts about Zeeshan Ayyub’s opinion about Bollywood’s spineless reflections?

