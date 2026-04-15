Bhooth Bangla is all set to arrive in theaters this Friday (April 17), with paid previews scheduled for Thursday (April 16). It marks the return of Akshay Kumar after Jolly LLB 3, which was released six months ago. Since the upcoming horror-comedy also reunites the iconic duo of Akshay and Priyadarshan after a long time, expectations are high. As far as day 1 collection is concerned, it is looking for a decent start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Decent buzz for Bhooth Bangla

The biggest selling point of the upcoming biggie is the return of director Priyadarshan with Akshay Kumar. The duo has delivered several classic comedies over the years, and now, movie buffs expect another entertainer with their latest collaboration. Talking about awareness of the film, there’s decent buzz on the ground, with the trailer hinting at a Bhool Bhulaiyaa-like movie.

While a couple of factors work in favor of Bhooth Bangla, it could be sensed that the historic run of Dhurandhar 2 restricted the film from generating more buzz among the audience. In other words, Dhurandhar 2 overshadowed the buzz of the Akshay Kumar starrer to an extent. This will definitely impact collections a bit on the opening day.

Movement in pre-sales

Coming to the advance booking response, Bhooth Bangla has started picking up the pace, and as of 8 pm IST, it has amassed 60 lakh net so far through pre-sales of the opening day. Even in paid previews, the response has been decent to good.

Day 1 collection prediction

Considering all the factors, the Akshay Kumar starrer is likely to open with decent numbers at the Indian box office on day 1 (including paid previews). In paid previews, it is expected to score 3-4 crore net, while on actual day 1, it targets 12-14 crore net. Overall, the film targets a start of 15-18 crore net.

Has a chance to record Akshay Kumar’s 3rd biggest post-COVID opening

There’s a possibility that Bhooth Bangla might score on the higher end of the predicted range, thus giving it a chance to secure Akshay’s third-biggest opening in the post-COVID era after Sooryavanshi (26.29 crore) and Housefull 5 (24.35 crore).

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top openers post-COVID in India (net):

Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crore Housefull 5 – 24.35 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 16.07 crore Sky Force – 15.3 crore Ram Setu – 15.25 crore

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 27: Needs 50.26 Crore More To Become 2nd Highest-Grossing Indian Film Of All Time

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