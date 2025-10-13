The rumor mill surrounding Mirzapur: The Film is buzzing loudly. Viewers are naturally eager to see the return of their favorite characters on the big screen. The first season of Prime Video’s Mirzapur captivated the audience with its compelling plot, memorable characters, and thrilling drama, thereby establishing a significant fan base and paving the way for subsequent seasons. However, even if most of the initial cast is back, one major character is, unfortunately, missing from the film adaptation.

Priyanshu Painyuli Aka Robin Will Not Return In Mirzapur: The Film

Priyanshu Painyuli, best known to fans as Robin from the series, has announced that he will no longer play that character in the film. Painyuli told IANS that even if he is not part of the film, Mirzapur has given him a place in the hearts of the audience and that he will forever cheer for the franchise.

The actor explained that “Robin gave me an identity that connected instantly with people across the country. The love and recall for the character even years later is overwhelming. I’m not part of Mirzapur: The Movie, but I’ll always root for the universe that gave me so much love. And who knows, maybe Robin’s story still has some unfinished business waiting to unfold someday.”

Robin’s positive nature and his memorable line, “Yeh bhi theek hai,” (This is okay too), immediately resonated with the audience. Painyuli’s absence from the film would create a noticeable deficit, as many still remember and appreciate his original appeal and screen presence.

Mirzapur: The Film Cast & New Additions

The Mirzapur series revolves around a crime lord named Kaleen Tripathi, who operates in Uttar Pradesh. The first season showcased Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, and many more. The second season continued with the majority of the main cast, along with newcomers such as Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, and Priyanshu Painyuli.

The movie version has already generated considerable excitement. The trio of Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyendu Sharma will return as the main stars again, with Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan joining the cast.

New behind-the-scenes footage suggested Ali Fazal was filming a scene with a character played by Jitendra Kumar. Previous reports indicated that he is playing a version of Bablu Pandit, who was originally played by Vikrant Massey. The film’s plot aims not only to expand the Mirzapur universe but also to thrill viewers with suspense.

