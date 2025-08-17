The world of Mirzapur is about to get bigger. After ruling the digital space for three seasons, the popular crime drama is moving to theatres with a full length feature film. The makers have confirmed the return of Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu in their iconic roles as Guddu, Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna. Now, two more names have been added to the star cast. Actors Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan are reportedly part of the film. This news has fueled the excitement among the audience.

Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan Join the Cast

Hindustan Times reports verified that Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan were both present on Thursday for the mahurat puja of the movie. While their roles remain a secret, the news has generated endless speculations among fans. The source (HT) stated, “Jitendra and Ravi Kishan have joined the cast of the film. The mahurat puja of the film took place on Thursday and they were present in the celebrations. Their characters are being kept as a big surprise for the fans.”

Film adaptation of the web series “Mirzapur” has cast Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan, joining original actors Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, & Divyenndu (with Shweta Tripathi also expected). Filming begins next month, and the movie is set for a theatrical release in 2026. #mirzapur pic.twitter.com/M4ivmtqbbx — Snooper-Scope (@Snooper_Scope) August 16, 2025

The source added, “The look tests and reading sessions of the cast have already started and will continue for next few days. Jitendra and Ravi have also joined the pre production work. The film will go on floors next month.”

What to Expect From the Film

The Mirzapur movie was initially announced in 2024 with a teaser clip with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu. Ever since then, fans have been eagerly anticipating how the creators would bring the raw violence, political maneuvering and convoluted family drama of Mirzapur onto the big screen.

In a past interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ali Fazal hinted that the film could take audiences back in time. Without giving away too much, he teased that some dead people would return, leaving fans to speculate about whether the movie is a prequel. He compared the move to what Peaky Blinders did when it extended its story into a film.

With Ravi and Jitendra entering, the story is set to take a dramatic new turn that might alter Mirzapur’s dynamics for good.

Check out the Mirzpur: The Film Announcement below:

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look Review: Hey Aryan Khan, Thoda Zyada Ki Aadat Daal Lenge If You Say So! PS. If Nepotism Is So Promising, I’m All In!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News