The Mirzapur universe is transitioning from OTT to the big screen. The creators have formally started working on Mirzapur: The Film, and the news has already raked up a storm among the fans. Most of the buzz revolves around the character of Bablu Pandit, originally played by Vikrant Massey in the series.

However, according to News 18, the latest reports suggest that Panchayat and Kota Factory fame Jitendra Kumar, also popularly known as Jeetu Bhaiya, is reportedly being roped in to essay the role of Bablu Pandit.

Why Is Vikrant Massey Not Returning To Reprise His Role In Mirzapur: The Film?

According to reports from Mid-Day, makers had allegedly approached Massey to reprise the role of Bablu Pandit for the film. However, the actor was not comfortable with the idea. Sources close to him shared that he was hesitant because of how Bablu’s story ended in the first season. He felt the character might face a similar fate again in the movie and decided not to return. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, who are producing the film, respected his choice and did not force him.

They started looking for a new actor who could fill Bablu’s shoes. Jitendra Kumar turned out to be the right fit. He has already impressed viewers in projects like Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Filming for the movie has started in Mumbai’s Film City, and Jitendra will reportedly soon join the cast. The makers are planning to release the film in theatres in 2026.

Fresh Additions To Mirzapur: The Film Cast Alongside Familiar Faces

The upcoming film is not just about Jitendra’s entry. Television actor Mohit Malik has also joined the cast. He confirmed the news on social media and thanked the team for considering him. The actor shared that he feels great about being a part of the Mirzapur universe and is excited about the ride. He was also given a special welcome note from producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

In addition to the new names, the public will also be able to witness the return of some of the most legendary characters. Pankaj Tripathi will return as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu, and Divyenndu as Munna.

