India’s biggest courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 is all set to arrive in the theaters on September 19, and the battle for the venue of the trailer launch has intensified with fans rooting for Asli Jolly and his Sheher. While Jagdish Tyagi’s Meerut and Jagdishwar Mishra’s Kanpur are up for battle, the intrigue around the trailer is keeping everyone on their toes!

The fans from Kanpur and Meerut have chosen their sides. The excitement around the Jolly franchise has been at an all-time high ever since it was announced that Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar will go against each other in the courtroom!

Currently, the talk of the town is the trailer launch of Jolly LLB 3. On one hand, the fans from Kanpur are reminding everyone of Jolly LLB 1, passionately arguing that the trailer launch should be in their city. On the other hand, Meerut fans are not far behind. They have been arguing that the trailer launch should be in Meerut since OG Jolly belongs to the city.

From Twitter to Instagram, Jolly LLB 3 is trending on social media. Everyone is supporting their city, and it’s a joy to watch this healthy rivalry unfold. But the suspense is still on! The director and producers have yet to reveal the location for the trailer launch. Everyone is holding their breath, waiting for just one thing: When will the trailer arrive, and where will this massive event take place?

One thing is for sure: when the two Jolly Bhaiya arrive, they are surely going to rule hearts. Although it would be very interesting to see who wins India’s biggest courtroom drama, Jolly LLB 3.

