Vivek Agnihotri has released the final installment of The Files trilogy. Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Simrat Kaur, The Bengal Files was released in theatres worldwide today, September 5, 2025. It opened to highly positive reviews, and cinegoers are calling it a must-watch. Scroll below for the X reviews!

The Bengal Files revolves around the genocide of the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, as well as the trauma of partition. It has been much in the controversy over its alleged ban in West Bengal. Director Vivek Agnihotri claims theatres in Bengal threatened against the screening. Pallavi Joshi also wrote an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking intervention and protection of her constitutional rights.

The Bengal Files Review on X (formerly Twitter)

Interestingly, not a single review of The Bengal Files has been negative on X/ Twitter so far. Cinegoers call it “gut-wrenching” and hail the performances by Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Simrat Kaur, and others.

A viewer wrote, “A gut-wrenching experience that shakes your soul! Gripping storytelling by Vivek Agnihotri Bone-chilling frames that hit the conscience Powerhouse performances – Simratt Kaur, Namashi Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi & Darshan Kumar Strong support – Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Saswata & Sourav Das This is not just cinema… it’s HISTORY on screen. Unmissable & unforgettable!”

#thebengalfilesReview 🔥

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5

A gut-wrenching experience that shakes your soul!

Gripping storytelling by Vivek Agnihotri

Bone-chilling frames that hit the conscience

Powerhouse performances – Simratt Kaur, Namashi Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi & Darshan Kumar

Strong… pic.twitter.com/prkDmVy4XE — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) September 5, 2025

Another tweeted, “A hard-hitting take on Direct Action Day (1946) Raw, intense & unforgettable. Brilliant performances + powerful storytelling = MUST WATCH”

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4/5) #TheBengalFiles A hard-hitting take on Direct Action Day (1946) ⚡ Raw, intense & unforgettable. Brilliant performances + powerful storytelling = MUST WATCH 🔥#TheBengalFilesReview #VivekAgnihotri pic.twitter.com/zmWhGnxt2G — Sagar Talkies (@SagarTalkies) September 5, 2025

An X user shared, “Incredible movie and haunting. The Bengal Files is our history. Simrat kaur with a performance of a lifetime as Bharathi Banarjee. Her emotions sweep you, definitely to watch out. Namashi and Pallavi Joshi are also fantastic. & Mithu da”

Incredible movie and haunting. The Bengal Files is our history. Simrat kaur with a performance of a lifetime as Bharathi Banarjee. Her emotions sweep you, definitely to watch out. Namashi and Pallavi Joshi are also fantastic. & Mithu da 🫡 #TheBengalFilesReview #thebengalfiles — Milan Raj Singh (@MilanSi65445733) September 4, 2025

“#TheBengalFilesFirstReview 4/5⭐ 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 “It’s a Heartbreaking drama movie with lots of Violence and Brutal scenes,”‘ tweeted another.

A review read, “OUTSTANDING 𝑹𝑨𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 – 10/10 For those who believe cinema should shake, stir, and scar you with truth for them The Bengal Files is unmissable.”

𝑹𝑬𝑽𝑰𝑬𝑾 – 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑩𝑬𝑵𝑮𝑨𝑳 𝑭𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑺

OUTSTANDING

𝑹𝑨𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 – 10/10

🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 For those who believe cinema should shake, stir, and scar you with truth for them The Bengal Files is unmissable.#TheBengalFilesReview #TBFReview #VivekAgnihotri — TJ (@IamTarunJoshii) September 5, 2025

More about The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files is the last installment of The Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). It is one of the longest films made in India, with a reported runtime of 204 minutes.

The ensemble cast features Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das, and Mohan Kapur.

