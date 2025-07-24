Zee Studios is a leading film production and distribution company that has emerged as a rare force. It dares to dig deep into the soul of storytelling. With a slate that includes iconic movies like The Kashmir Files, Gadar 2, 12th Fail, and now the much-awaited Dhadak 2, the studio has steadily redefined what mainstream Indian cinema can aspire to be. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Whether the raw portrayal of The Kashmir Files or the inspiring resilience of 12th Fail, these are not just movies; they are cultural moments that resonated with millions. They sparked conversations and sometimes debates, always leaving a deep impact on the viewers.

Zee Studios: Carving A Niche With Stories That Echo The Heartbeat Of The Nation

Beyond box office success, the studio’s vision reflects a deeper commitment to narratives that mirror the country’s societal undercurrents. In doing so, Zee Studios hasn’t just entertained audiences but also earned their trust as a purveyor of content that matters. As Dhadak 2 prepares to add another chapter to this rich legacy, let us look at some of the studio’s impactful films.

The Kashmir Files – The Kashmir Files is a hard-hitting drama based on the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. It showcases their pain, loss, and displacement. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, it became a huge box office success.

Gadar 2—Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It brings back Sunny Deol as Tara Singh on a mission to rescue his son from Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film struck a nostalgic chord and became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023.

12th Fail—Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed this widely praised biographical film based on the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. It stars Vikrant Massey and shows how hard work, honesty, and never giving up can help overcome poverty and failure.

Zee Studios will leave a mark with Dhadak 2 as well!

Dhadak 2 is set to unveil a darker side of our society through a grounded love story. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the film explores socially relevant themes, brought to life by powerful performances from the lead pair.

Dhadak 2, produced by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures and directed by Shazia Iqbal, will hit the screens on August 1.

