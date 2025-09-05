Honestly, before last year, if anyone had asked me about Sivakarthikeyan, I might not have had an answer. But I witnessed his brilliance in the war hero biopic Amaran last year, and I was bowled! I have walked into an empty theater with a group of Sivakarthikeyan fans to watch Dil Madharaasi, and I hope this one lives up to the expectations the actor has built!

Right from the title credits, Anirudh makes his mark on the film. Interestingly, Vidyut Jammwal enters the film after the premise is set—in fact, he enters the movie before the protagonist!

The film starts with a very lame comedy scene but has managed to make people giggle and I have no idea why! As we are almost half done, here are three thoughts that are running through my mind!

1. Pushpa Is Class, Hence Proved!

Sivakarthikeyan enters the frame with a weird song that might have sound good in Tamil but is too random in Hindi. The lyrics make almost no sense and it made me fall in love with Pushpa yet again. The Hindi songs of that film were class apart – so good that one couldn’t figure out that they belong to a Telugu film originally! Isn’t that the way to present a Hindi dubbed film?

2. Three Songs In 35 Minutes

It has been almost a little more than half an hour and I have already seen three songs. All of them weirdly translated into Hindi – one for Hero’s entry, one for the heroine’s entry and third for, of course, establishing their pookie romance! Have expected better from an AR Murugadoss film!

3. Despite Flaws The Premise Holds Well

Despite its flaws, the premise of the film has been set up well. The story builds up well in the first half with Sivakarthikeyan leading the film brilliantly. AR Murugadoss has a very intriguing way to tell a story and till this point he has succeeded in building the narrative well.

Hopefully, he keeps the pace in the second of Dil Madharaasi.

