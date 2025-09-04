Despite being one of the most anticipated movies this year, Coolie opened to mixed reactions. Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s collaboration left many excited, but some viewers felt the film failed to impress.

Coolie is still running in theaters, but there has been an equal hype surrounding its OTT release. In this article, we will discuss Coolie’s digital premiere and look at the updates about its online debut available so far.

Coolie OTT Release Update: Rajinikanth Starrer To Arrive Online Sans Hindi Version?

Released on August 14, 2025, Coolie will soon make its digital debut. Amazon Prime Video took to its official social media account and confirmed that Coolie will air digitally on September 11, 2025. This means the audience can watch Rajinikanth’s latest film on Prime Video from the comfort of their home.

It’s surprising that Coolie will debut on OTT less than a month after its big-screen release. Meanwhile, it is crucial to note that the poster shared by Amazon Prime doesn’t feature the title written in Hindi. This might mean that the Hindi version of Coolie will be available for streaming at a later date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Is Coolie Worth A Watch?

Overall, the film is decent to watch, especially if you are a fan of Rajinikanth‘s natural aura and want to witness the Superstar owning the screen once again. Action movie fans will also enjoy the film. It is also confirmed that Coolie is not part of LCU, which makes it a standalone collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj. You can also watch the film if you want to witness their teamwork.

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Kannappa OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where You Can Stream Vishnu Manchu’s Mythological Drama Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News