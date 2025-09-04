Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa failed to perform well at the box office, but now the audience can stream it digitally. The film featured multiple cameo appearances, but still failed to pull in expected numbers and acclaim.

The cameo presence includes Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal, too. The film was released in theaters on June 27, 2025, and is now be available for digital streaming.

When & Where To Watch Kannappa On OTT?

Kannappa arrived on Prime Video on September 4, 2025, and is now available to stream on the platform. This means that viewers can now watch the film from the comfort of their homes. The OTT giant also took to Instagram to announce the digital release of the movie.

What Was The Total Worldwide Collection Of Kannappa?

As reported earlier, Kannappa earned a total worldwide gross of around Rs. 44.04 crores. Kannappa’s gross collections in India was 38.94 crores with a net collection of 33 crores. The overseas contribution stood at Rs. 5.1 crores. With a reported budget of nearly Rs. 200 crores, the film’s box office performance has been labeled a disaster.

For those unaware, Kannappa is inspired by a real story in the Hindu scriptures. It is the story of a tribal man named Thinna, aka Thinnadu. Despite this religious element, the movie doesn’t appeal to the audience, which becomes the primary reason behind its failure.

