Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 is the secon highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026, after Vaazha 2. The word-of-mouth is mixed, which is why it witnessed limited growth during the third weekend. But it is already a hit, so there’s not much to be worried about. Scroll below for the day 18 box office report!
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 18
According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected 1.70 crore on day 18 at the Indian box office. It is a 31% jump compared to 1.30 crore on the third Saturday, after the notable growth from 80 lakh collected on Friday. It is also facing competition from Mollywood Times.
The total India net collection now stands at 106.43 crore. Jeethu Joseph’s directorial was made on a budget of 50 crore. It has gained a hit verdict with profits of 113% already in the kitty. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 125.58 crore.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:
Week 1: 81.95 crore
Week 2: 20.68 crore
Day 16: 80 lakh
Day 17: 1.30 crore
Day 18: 1.70 crore
Total: 106.43 crore
Set to beat L2: Empuraan today!
Drishyam 3 is currently the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time in India. It is just 34 lakh behind L2: Empuraan, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 106.77 crore. Today, it will officially emerge as Mohanlal’s second highest-grossing film in history!
Take a look at the highest-grossing Malayalam films in India (net earnings):
- Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra: 157.01 crore
- Manjummel Boys: 142.08 crore
- Vaazha 2: 129.42 crore
- Thudarum: 122 crore
- L2: Empuraan: 106.77 crore
- Drishyam 3: 106.43 crore (18 days)
- 2018: 92.85 crore
- Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life: 85.26 crore
- Aavesham: 85.15 crore
- Sarvam Maya: 76.84 crore
Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 18 Summary
- Budget: 50 crore
- India net: 106.43 crore
- India gross: 125.58 crore
- ROI: 56.43 crore
- ROI%: 113%
- Verdict: Plus
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