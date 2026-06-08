Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 is the secon highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026, after Vaazha 2. The word-of-mouth is mixed, which is why it witnessed limited growth during the third weekend. But it is already a hit, so there’s not much to be worried about. Scroll below for the day 18 box office report!

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 18

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected 1.70 crore on day 18 at the Indian box office. It is a 31% jump compared to 1.30 crore on the third Saturday, after the notable growth from 80 lakh collected on Friday. It is also facing competition from Mollywood Times.

The total India net collection now stands at 106.43 crore. Jeethu Joseph’s directorial was made on a budget of 50 crore. It has gained a hit verdict with profits of 113% already in the kitty. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 125.58 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1: 81.95 crore

Week 2: 20.68 crore

Day 16: 80 lakh

Day 17: 1.30 crore

Day 18: 1.70 crore

Total: 106.43 crore

Set to beat L2: Empuraan today!

Drishyam 3 is currently the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time in India. It is just 34 lakh behind L2: Empuraan, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 106.77 crore. Today, it will officially emerge as Mohanlal’s second highest-grossing film in history!

Take a look at the highest-grossing Malayalam films in India (net earnings):

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra: 157.01 crore Manjummel Boys: 142.08 crore Vaazha 2: 129.42 crore Thudarum: 122 crore L2: Empuraan: 106.77 crore Drishyam 3: 106.43 crore (18 days) 2018: 92.85 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life: 85.26 crore Aavesham: 85.15 crore Sarvam Maya: 76.84 crore

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 18 Summary

Budget: 50 crore

India net: 106.43 crore

India gross: 125.58 crore

ROI: 56.43 crore

ROI%: 113%

Verdict: Plus

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