Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has a bit weaker legs than expected, but there’s nothing to worry about as overall collections are superb. The film has already crossed the 100 crore mark in net collections at the Indian box office and is steadily moving towards becoming the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, getting closer to L2: Empuraan. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 16!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The Malayalam crime thriller scored 80 lakh on the third Friday, day 16, displaying a drop of just 13.97% from day 15’s 93 lakh. It’s a steady start to the third week, and a healthy growth is definitely on the cards over the weekend. Overall, the film has earned 103.43 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 122.04 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 81.95 crore

Week 2 – 20.68 crore

Day 15 – 80 lakh

Total – 103.43 crore

All set to beat L2: Empuraan

Currently, Drishyam 3 is the sixth-highest-grossing Malayalam film at the Indian box office, and to claim the fifth spot, it must beat L2: Empuraan (106.77 crore), which is just 3.34 crore away. So, with 3.35 crore more, it’ll become Mollywood’s fifth-highest-grosser in India. The feat is likely to be achieved in the next 2-3 days.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crore Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crore Vaazha 2 – 129.42 crore Thudarum – 122 crore L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore Drishyam 3 – 103.43 crore (16 days) 2018 – 92.85 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore Aavesham – 85.15 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore

More about the film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 released in theaters on May 21. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 50 crore.

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