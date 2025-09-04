Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is in the final stage of its theatrical run, and with the release of Madharaasi, it is definitely approaching its end soon. Released amid high expectations, the film started its journey on a rocking note, only to fail at the Indian box office in the following days. The only good thing is that it has scored better than its competitor, War 2. Even in the Telugu collection, it is surprisingly ahead of War 2. Keep reading for a detailed report!

War 2 turns out to be a massive failure in Telugu

Considering the presence of Jr NTR, War 2 was expected to dominate the battle in the Telugu collection. In the past, NTR has proved his star power in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), and even this one was expected to do wonders in the two states. However, due to underwhelming buzz and mixed word-of-mouth, the film failed miserably, and its current earnings stand at just 56.48 crore net in Telugu.

Coolie defeats War 2 at the Indian box office in Telugu collection

On the other hand, Coolie performed slightly better by maintaining some stability days after a solid start. As per the latest update, the magnum opus has earned 61.02 crore net at the Indian box office in the Telugu-dubbed version. If a comparison is made, the Rajinikanth starrer is ahead with 8.03% higher collection in 21 days.

Since both films have slowed down, they won’t make any significant earnings from hereon and will wrap up their run soon. So, there’s no chance that War 2 will overtake Coolie. However, if we talk about the overall outcome, both biggies have emerged as loss ventures in the Telugu market.

How much did Coolie earn at the worldwide box office in 21 days?

Speaking about the total collection, the Rajinikanth starrer has earned 282.46 crore net in India, which equals 333.3 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 177 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 21-day worldwide box office collection stands at 510.3 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 282.46 crores

India gross – 333.3 crores

Overseas gross – 177 crores

Worldwide gross – 510.3 crores

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

