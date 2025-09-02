Rajinikanth’s Coolie was released amid extremely high expectations, and though it met those sky-high expectations on the opening day, it failed significantly afterwards. Mounted on a huge budget, the film had the potential to be the top Kollywood grosser of all time in India and globally, but unfortunately, it’s nowhere close to getting there. Speaking about the home state, the magnum opus has emerged as a major failure in Tamil Nadu. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Rajini has been ruling his home ground, Tamil Nadu, for decades. With Jailer smashing over 190 crore net in the state, he made it clear that he isn’t going anywhere and will continue to be a crowd puller. After Jailer’s super success, expectations were really high for his latest action thriller as it marked the debut collaboration between the superstar and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Coolie drops significantly after a strong start at the Tamil Nadu box office

Coolie kicked off its box office journey on a rocking note by earning close to 30 crore gross on day 1, but thereafter, it started losing its momentum. Due to mixed reviews and word-of-mouth, the film witnessed bigger drops than expected. Despite no significant competition, it continued to fall, and now, after 19 days, it has turned out to be a big failure.

Turns out to be a major failure on Rajinikanth’s home ground

For those who aren’t aware, Coolie’s theatrical release in Tamil Nadu was managed by Sun Pictures (the film’s producer) through buyers. While the exact break-even isn’t known, the target collection for the magnum opus was 200-210 crore gross in the home state.

Against this target collection, the biggie has earned around 145 crore gross in 19 days. So, after 19 days, it is lagging by a margin of over 50 crores. Since the daily collection has dropped below the 1 crore mark, the film will struggle a big time to reach even the 160 crore mark, thus turning out to be a major disappointment at the box office.

Hopefully, Rajinikanth will bounce back strongly with Jailer 2!

