A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, is gearing up for release, but it will be nowhere near her last film, Barbie. The opening weekend projections for the film have been making rounds in the news, and a latest report shares the long-range forecast. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Robbie took a break after Barbie and also took on a special role in her personal life. The actress became a mother recently, and that kept her busy for some time. She did not disappear from the film industry, however, as Margot played the role of a producer on Saltburn and My Old Ass. She was also an executive producer on Borderline.

How much is the upcoming film expected to earn on its opening weekend?

According to Box Office Pro‘s report, Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is tracking to earn between $10 million and $15 million on its opening weekend. This projection is a long-range forecast and is subject to change as the release date nears. It is reportedly the most high-profile project for director Kogonada.

How does it stack up against Margot Robbie’s Barbie?

Barbie is the biggest blockbuster in Margot Robbie’s career and has collected $1.4 billion worldwide. It raked in $162.02 million on its opening weekend. Meanwhile, Robbie’s upcoming movie’s projected debut weekend collection is more than 90% less than that of Barbie. Again, this is the initial projection, and it will change before its release.

More about the upcoming film

Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell), two strangers brought together at a mutual friend’s wedding, are unexpectedly swept into A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. This whimsical, heartfelt adventure allows them to revisit pivotal moments from their pasts. Along the way, they uncover how those experiences shaped their present lives and may even discover the power to reshape their futures.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is scheduled to be released on September 19.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth North America Box Office: Beats Spider-Man 3’s Lifetime As The 80th Highest-Grossing Film Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News