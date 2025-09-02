Universal’s Jurassic World Rebirth is looking to earn a few more million in its domestic run. The Scarlett Johansson-starrer film is on track to hit $340 million at the North American box office, and before achieving that, it has surpassed a few more blockbusters. With that, it has cracked the domestic all-time top 80 list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Jurassic World movie is still trending in parts of the world, and even in North America, it’s performing well so late in release. Despite being available online, the movie is collecting winning numbers to stay afloat and in the news. It is the much-needed summer blockbuster of the year.

Jurassic World Rebirth’s box office collection after 62 days in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Scarlett Johansson‘s magnum opus collected $1.48 million on its ninth weekend, a decline of 38.9% from last weekend. It also lost 748 theaters this past week. Again, on Monday, it jumped by 96.6% from last Monday, collecting $370K on Labor Day. The film benefited from the four-day extended holiday weekend, bringing the domestic total to $338.26 million cume.

4-day weekend breakdown of the film

Day 59, Friday – $320K

Day 60, Saturday – $590K

Day 61, Sunday – $570K

Day 62, Monday – $370K

Total – $1.85 million

Beats Spider-Man 3 as the 80th highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office

Based on the data, Jurassic World Rebirth surpassed Minions, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, and Spider-Man 3 to achieve the 80th rank in the all-time top 100 highest-grossing films list in North America. Tobey Maguire-starrer Spider-Man 3 collected $337.28 million in its lifetime at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, Minions collected $336.04 million, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 raked in $337.13 million in their domestic runs.

Jurassic World Rebirth is just behind Zootopia, which is at 79th rank and has a domestic haul of $341.26 million. Rebirth is expected to surpass that and climb up the top 80 highest-grossers list, as it is tracking to earn between $340 million and $345 million in its domestic run. Globally, the film stands at the $855.58 million mark. Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps North America Day 39: Surpasses The Incredibles To Climb Up Disney’s Top 50 Grossers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News