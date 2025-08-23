The character of Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man will always remain the most iconic in Marvel Studios’ history. Tobey’s initial portrayal connected with the hearts of the audience, and this is why, despite many years, fans marked it as a cult classic. His cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home gives fans a nostalgic feeling of their childhood. Amid this, the iconic Spiderman suit of Tobey Maguire will soon be on sale and hit the auctions.

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 2 Costume Set To Hit Auction—Check Date & Price!

Spider-Man 2 was the sequel to the first live-action Spider-Man film, in which Tobey Maguire played Peter Parker and Spider-Man. The audience loved his suit, and to this day, they still consider it one of the best suits for the Marvel hero.

However, recently it was announced that the suit, which Tobey had used in Spider-Man, will be auctioned off on September 4, 2025. This auction will be part of Entertainment Memorabilia Live Action: Los Angeles Summer 2025. The suit is listed as 328, Spider-Man’s (Tobey Maguire) Costume.

The starting bid for this suit is $50,000, and the estimated bid is around $100,000-$200,000. In the description, it is mentioned how the iconic Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man suit has gained prominence among the audience with its design and custom-made mannequin.

Fans React Excitedly To Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 2 Suit Going Up For Auction

Soon after this declaration, fans couldn’t stop reacting to it on social media. Many X users also expressed their reaction to this auction. One fan hilariously wrote, “Imagine you are paying 200K just to realise it doesn’t come with web shooters.” This comment is a reference from Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man learned that Tobey Maguire’s character doesn’t need web shooters.

imagine paying 200k just to realize it doesn’t come with web shooters — Polkaguy.eth (@polkaguy) August 21, 2025

Another user wrote that he wished someone would buy that suit and further gift it to Tobey as a tribute to his heroic character in the Marvel Universe.

I mean, who would pay that much money?? — Aisha Jones (@Aisha_JonesX) August 21, 2025

Additionally, an X user praised the suit as the most iconic Spider-Man suit ever. Fans also stated that the suit’s ability to hold that much aura shows that the film was actually a real banger.

this is the most iconic spider man suit ever 🔥 — Maya (@maya_lndn) August 21, 2025

If the suit owns this much aura then think about movie, absolute banger 🔥 — Artem (@at56_) August 22, 2025

