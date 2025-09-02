The Fantastic Four: First Steps is slowly and steadily climbing up the list of Disney’s top 50 highest-grossing films. It has beaten The Incredibles’ domestic haul to cement its spot in that list. The film has amassed $500 million at the worldwide box office, which is a first among MCU releases this year. Keep scrolling for more.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ box office collection on day 39 in North America

The MCU movie completed six weeks at the box office, and on its sixth weekend, it collected $4.9 million domestically. According to the latest report, it dropped by 18.5% from last weekend at the North American box office. It also lost around 405 screens in its home turf. On Monday, Labor Day, the film collected another $1.4 million, a 155.5% hike from last Monday. The domestic cume of the movie has hit $266.12 million.

Check out the latest breakdown of the 4-day extended weekend of the film.

Day 36, Friday – $1.1 million

Day 37, Saturday – $1.9 million

Day 38, Sunday – $1.9 million

Day 39, Monday/Labor Day – $1.4 million

Total – $6.3 million

Surpassed The Incredibles to achieve an interesting feat

The Incredibles is an animated superhero movie and the first in the series. It was produced by Pixar for Disney and features the voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Spencer Fox, Jason Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, and Elizabeth Peña. At the domestic box office, it was the 48th highest-grossing movie produced by Disney.

The Incredibles, directed by Brad Bird, collected $261.4 million in its domestic run, which has been successfully beaten by The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ $266.12 million. The MCU movie moved up in Disney’s top 50 list at the domestic box office. Matt Shakman-directed MCU flick is now the 48th highest-grossing Disney movie ever domestically [via The Numbers]. Its next target is Monsters University, which collected $268.5 million.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, featuring an ensemble cast of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Mark Gatiss, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson, was released in theaters on July 25.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: F1 China Box Office: Brad Pitt Starrer Becomes 20th Highest-Grossing Hollywood Film Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News