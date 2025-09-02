F1: The Movie is still seeing great results at the box office in China. Brad Pitt’s film has cracked the top 20 Hollywood grossers post-COVID list at the Chinese box office. The film completed 66 days in China and is still raking in winning numbers. It shows insanely strong legs worldwide, earning over $600 million. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has once again taken the lead in the race against Superman at the box office. A few days back, the DC film surpassed Pitt’s sports drama worldwide, but Pitt’s movie has outgrossed James Gunn’s superhero flick.

How much has the film earned in China after 66 days?

According to industry tracker Luiz Fernando’s report, F1: The Movie collected $416K in its 10th weekend at the box office in China. It has witnessed a hike of 3.5% from last weekend, after collecting $138 on Sunday. It played 1K screenings on its 10th Sunday and saw a drop of 19.8% only from its 9th Sunday. After 66 days, the film has hit $60 million at the box office in China.

Cracks the top 20 Hollywood grossers post-COVID at the Chinese box office.

Brad Pitt’s film has finally surpassed Despicable Me 4’s lifetime collection in China to become the 20th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID at the box office in China. Despicable Me 4 collected $59.9 million, which has been crossed by F1’s $60 million cume.

Check out the top 20 highest-grossing Hollywood films post-COVID in China.

Avatar: The Way of Water — $246 million F9 — $215.3 million Godzilla vs. Kong — $188.7 million Jurassic World: Dominion — $157.9 million Fast X — $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench — $115.7 million Alien: Romulus — $110.4 million Free Guy — $95 million Venom: The Last Dance — $94.6 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — $89.8 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — $86.9 million Jurassic World: Rebirth — $79.3 million Tenet — $66.6 million No Time to Die — $65.1 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning — $64.7 million Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — $64.6 million Oppenheimer — $63.6 million Deadpool and Wolverine — $60.6 million F1 — $60 million

Brad Pitt’s movie scored $10K in pre-sales for the 10th Monday and played on 1,000 screenings. It might even surpass Deadpool and Wolverine’s $60.6 million Chinese haul and move up to the 19th rank in the list. F1: The Movie was released on June 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

