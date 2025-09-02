Kichcha Sudeep is one of the biggest stars in the Kannada film industry, but unfortunately, things have not been working in his favor lately. In the post-COVID era, he has done a limited number of films, most of which have tanked at the Indian box office. He has delivered only one successful film, and his last two theatrical releases have failed to meet their expectations. Let’s discuss his post-pandemic run in detail below!

Kichcha Sudeep’s only box office success in the post-COVID era

Sudeep’s post-COVID innings started with Kotigobba 3. Released in 2021, the film received mixed to positive reviews from critics, and as usual, the actor was praised for his performance. It wasn’t a big success at the Indian box office, but it just managed to recover its budget and make some returns.

Reportedly, Kotigobba 3 was made on a budget of 30 crores. Against this cost, it earned 33.05 crore net, thus avoiding being a failure by a small margin. It was followed by his magnum opus, Vikrant Rona, which was released in 2022. In the pre-release phase, the film enjoyed good hype around itself, but due to mixed reviews and word-of-mouth, it tanked at the box office.

The Kannada star suffered back-to-back failures

One of the most expensive films of Kichcha Sudeep, Vikrant Rona, was reportedly made at 95 crores. Against such a hefty price tag, it earned 80.14 crore net in India, thus emerging as a losing affair. After Vikrant Rona, he was seen in Max, which was released in 2024. This one, too, opened to mixed reviews and word-of-mouth. Made on a budget of 65 crores, Max earned only 48.58 crore net at the Indian box office, thus securing a losing verdict.

Suffers a deficit of 15%

The cumulative budget of all Kichcha Sudeep‘s post-COVID releases stands at 190 crores. Against this investment by the makers, his films earned a cumulative sum of 161.77 crores. Overall, the Kannada star is suffering a deficit of 28.23 crores, which equals 14.85% or 15% of the total budget. Let’s hope he bounces back strongly with his upcoming films.

Budget and box office collection of Kichcha Sudeep’s post-COVID releases:

Kotigobba 3 (2021): Budget – 30 crores | Collection – 33.05 crores

| Collection – Vikrant Rona (2022): Budget – 95 crores | Collection – 80.14 crores

| Collection – Max (2024): Budget – 65 crores | Collection – 48.58 crores

Total: Budget – 190 crores | Collection – 161.77 crores

