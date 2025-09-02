After the debacle of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan aims for a strong box office comeback with his upcoming magnum opus, OG. Mounted on a huge scale, the film is enjoying positivity around it. The record-breaking response in the USA premiere pre-sales is pushing the hype to the next level, and now, even in India, it is likely to pull off a massive day 1 collection. But will it help the actor touch one major milestone for the first time? Let’s discuss it below!

Hari Hara Veera Mallu had some negativity around it due to its long production and post-production work. In the case of Powerstar’s next, things are looking very positive. Scheduled to release on September 25, the biggie has left fans excited, as they are hoping to see the actor in a massy avatar. Director Sujeeth’s presentation for Prabhas in Saaho was loved by many, and the same is likely to be the case with Pawan.

OG is likely to become Pawan Kalyan’s biggest box office opener

With good hype all over, OG is likely to register a strong start at the Indian box office, and if everything goes well, it will likely emerge as Pawan Kalyan’s biggest opener. For those who don’t know, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which was released in July, clocked the biggest opening for the actor with 47.5 crore net (including previews).

OG has a strong chance of hitting one major milestone on day 1

If the trailer turns out to be good, OG has a strong chance of comfortably overtaking Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s opening. With it, Pawan Kalyan might also debut in the 50 crore net opening club. The Tollywood superstar has never delivered a 50 crore net opening, but with his upcoming biggie, he has a chance of registering a day 1 collection of 50 crore net or more at the Indian box office.

As mentioned above, Hari Hara Veera Mallu opened strongly but missed the 50 crore mark by just 2.5 crores. However, the actor will likely pull off the major opening day feat this time.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan Silently Crosses A Significant Milestone In The Post-COVID Era!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News